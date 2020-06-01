age 60, of Alma, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home with family by her side. Debbie was born November 24, 1959, at Itazuke Air Force Base in Fukuoka, Japan, the daughter of Robert J. and Dorothy (Losey) Fall. She was a graduate of Alma High School, class of 1979. Debbie married Michael Dufrene on March 30, 1979. She worked as a nurse for years and dedicated her life to caring for others. Debbie cherished spending time with her family. She loved her dogs and horses. She was also was an avid gardener. Her storytelling will be missed by all. Debbie is survived by her husband Mike of Alma; her daughters Amber (Harry) Mika of Midland, Chelsea (Kevin) Dewey of Gilbert, AZ, and Brandy Dufrene (Josh Wood) of Ithaca; granddaughters Sophia, Madison, and Ellie; brothers Bob (Melinda) Fall and Mark Fall, both of Alma; sisters Sherri (Tom) Zinn of Alma, Kim (Gary) Thompson of Elwell; and father-in-law Paul Dufrene of Ft. Myers Beach, FL. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Robert J. Fall & Dorothy Fall; sister Sue Donley; and mother-in-law Naureen Dufrene. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You may view Deborah’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store