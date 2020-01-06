Home

age 59, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her home. Funeral Services for Debi will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Daryl Amrozowicz. officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Burial will take place at Wambolt Cemetery in Remus. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Debi was born in Lakeview, August 18, 1960, the daughter of Leon and Anna (Bailey) MacDonald. She graduated from Chippewa Hills High School with the class of 1978. Debi married Kyle Grisdale on December 6, 1985. She worked the past 15 years for graduate studies at CMU. Debi was a wonderful cook, enjoyed singing, going to the lake, painting and animals. She loved her two cats. Debi is survived by her husband of 34 years, Kyle Grisdale; daughters Angela Grisdale and Alexandria Grisdale (Dominic Minischetti III); brothers Gary (Julia) MacDonald and Timothy MacDonald; sister Joyce Harris; mother-in-law Geraldine Grisdale; in-laws Lesle (Bader) Fulk, Greg (Denise) Grisdale, Christine (Phillip) Sillitoe; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Debi was preceded in death by her parents; son Kenneth Grisdale; father-in-law James Grisdale; and brothers-in-law Gary Harris and Anthony Grisdale. To view Debi’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
