Hoops-Feusse, Deborah Sue, age 67, of Clare, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her home after a brief battle with cancer. Per Deb's wishes, cremation will take place with no services planned. A memorial will be held at a later date in New Lexington, Ohio. Deborah was born December 6, 1951, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Bryce and Mary (Shumaker) Tharp. She was a graduate of Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She dedicated her life to her family and helping others through her work as a Registered Nurse. Deb was a wife, mother, friend, and colleague who truly made the world a better place, and the lives of those around her warmer and more fulfilled. Deborah is survived by her husband David; her two sons Jarrod (Amy) Hoops of Midland and Scott (Jenny) Hoops of San Diego, CA; step-children Michelle (Dan) Chrisman of Lowell and Brent Feusse of Grand Rapids; grandchildren Max and Mia Hoops; step-grandchildren Jacob and Nichole Chrisman; brother Neil (Alice) Tharp of New Lexington, OH and her sister Sarah Tharp of Columbus, OH. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.