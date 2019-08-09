Morning Sun Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for DEBRA SLATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBRA ANN SLATES

DEBRA ANN SLATES Obituary
Slates, Debra Ann (Graves),age 62 of New Era, passed away on August 7, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on May 9, 1957 to Carroll and Suzanne Graves. Deb graduated from Cedar Springs High School and Montcalm College. Deb had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she loved her family and her church. Deb will be joyfully remembered and sadly missed by her husband, Stanley Slates; her children, Charles (Tiffany) Slates, Holly Dembinski, Zachary Slates, Benjamin (Lynne) Slates and Tristan Slates; eleven grandchildren; her siblings, Deanna Saut (Joseph Oddo), Pamela (Randy) Benedict, Douglas (Ellen) Graves, Patricia (Roger) Miller, Denise (Paul) Collins, Denise Graves and Melissa (Michael) Hekkema, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Sue, brothers, Mark and Timothy Graves and grandparents, Shelby and Floy Graves and Burgess and Marilyn Baribeau. Visitation is Tuesday, August 13th, 6-8 pm at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 14th, 10 am at St. James Catholic Church in Montague. Debra's life will be celebrated at her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 11 am at the church. Interment will take place in Pine River Cemetery in Alma on Thursday, August 15th, 11 am. Please consider the Michigan Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America, P.O. Box 1091, Birmingham, MI 48012 as a memorial. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
