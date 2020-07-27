Age 73, of St. Louis, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Goose Creek, South Carolina while visiting family. Norma was born February 14, 1947 in Alma, the daughter of Domingo Aleman and Patrosina (Benavidez) Fabela. She graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1965. Norma married Raul M. Garza Jr. on October 14, 1967. She was a member of Nativity of the Lord Parish and the Cursillistas in Saginaw. Norma enjoyed doing puzzles, cooking, baking, dancing, listening to Spanish music and loved spending time and being with her family. She is survived by her husband Raul, children Tracy (Luis) Coria, Raul Garza III, Romeo Garza, Kathleen (Eric) Miller, Ruben Garza, Roberto Garza, Ramona Garza, Domingo Garza, Rene (Karla) Garza, Ruben Garza II, 23 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters Thelma (Marvin) Leonhardt, Doris (Baldo) Esquivel, Diane (partner Jose Gonzalez) Garza, brother David (Rita) Fabela and many nieces and nephews. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, brother Domingo Fabela Jr., and sisters Delfina and Delfida Fabela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 pm at Nativity of the Lord Parish in St. Louis. Interment will follow at Chapel Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 pm until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home.
