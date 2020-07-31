1/1
Deloris Marciel Pohl
1926 - 2020
age 93, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant. An outdoor Funeral Service for Deloris will be held at PohlCat on Sunday, August 2 at 11 a.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 10 a.m. to the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prestige Centre or The Care Team Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and PohlCat. Deloris was born on October 12, 1926, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Lawrence and Flossie (Kappler) Davis. She married Howard Pohl on April 10, 1948 in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed bowling, golfing and being a mom. Deloris is survived by her children, Flossann Yager of Mt. Pleasant, Larry (Linda) Pohl of Mt. Pleasant, Danny Pohl of Phoenix, AZ, Luanne Benedict (Daniel Villanueva) of South Lyon, and Timothy (Christy) Pohl of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Darlene (John) Topp of Rockford. Deloris was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Howard Pohl on November 7, 2019; parents, sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Carney and Donna (Paul "Bud' Bissell) (Dale Smalley); and brothers-in-law, Donald, Raymond, Richard, Gerald and Melvin Pohl and sons-in-law, Ronald Yager and Wesley Benedict. You may view Deloris’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
