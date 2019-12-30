|
|
Deneen Klein, 49, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born April 9, 1970, in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Stephen and Marla (Hatt) Gauss. She was welcomed into the home by her older siblings, Denise, Steve, Keith, Dana, and Derek. She would later become a big sister to Jason. Being the sixth child in the Gauss Family, Deneen was affectionately known as G-6. A 1988 graduate of Sexton High School in Lansing, Deneen married Edward Klein on June 13, 1992, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lansing. She was employed as a data processor for Mears Group in Rosebush the past nine years. She loved to cook craft, and travel. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish. With a giving heart, Deneen was one to put people’s needs in front of her own. Deneen is survived by her husband, Edward Klein; three children, Corey Klein, Quinn Klein, and Clarrissa Klein, all of Mt. Pleasant; six siblings, Denise (Roger) Binns of Lake Odessa, Steve (Sandy) Gauss of Kent City, Keith (Denise) Gauss of Holland, Dana Gauss of Grand Ledge, Derek (Lori) Gauss of Williamston, and Jason (Jill) Gauss of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass for Deneen will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Loren Kalinowski as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 31, from 1:00-4:30 p.m. with the Vigil beginning at 4:30 p.m. Visitation continues at the church on Thursday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to MidMichigan Hospice or HATS. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 31, 2019