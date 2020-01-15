|
|
age 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Woodland Hospice House. A Memorial Service for Denise will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dana Hendershot officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the church fellowship hall. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 23, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel or the church. Denise was born September 27, 1956, in Bay City, the daughter of George and Nancy (Woods) Whittaker. She graduated from T.L. Handy High School in Bay City and earned her Registered Nurse degree from Mid-Michigan Community College. Denise married Theodore Tuma on September 12, 1981 in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Camping, boating, and spending time with her family were her favorite hobbies. Denise loved taking care of people, young and elderly, through her years of daycare and nursing. She also enjoyed working in her yard. Denise is survived by her husband Ted Tuma; sons Brian (Rachel) Tuma and Brendan Tuma (Jenae Evans); grandson Blake Tuma, all of Mt. Pleasant; brother Chris Whittaker and sister Ashley Whittaker, both of Bay City. Denise was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers George and Edward Whittaker. To view Denise’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 16, 2020