Denise Sue Lynn Peters

Denise Sue Lynn Peters Obituary
daughter of Jared Peters and Amber Laske, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at McLaren Central Michigan in Mt. Pleasant. She was a descendant of both the Menominee Tribe and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. Her parents would like to thank family and friends for all of their love, prayers, and support during this difficult time. A Memorial Service for Denise will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Denise was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Denise Peters.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
