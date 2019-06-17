|
|
Cornell, Dennis Allen 'Cooter', age 37, of Clare passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 16, 2019. Funeral Services for Dennis will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m with Benjamen Evers officiating. Interment will follow in the Wise Township Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place at the Wise Township Hall after the Committal Service. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 12 noon until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Dennis was born on November 21, 1981, in Midland, the son of Carl and Beth (Love) Cornell. Dennis is survived by his parents; sister, Amanda Cornell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents. You may view Dennis’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 18, 2019