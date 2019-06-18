|
|
age 80, of Weidman, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Laurel’s of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Dennis will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Clark Family Funeral Chapel at 3 p.m. with Dallas McClain officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or Great Lakes Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Dennis was born January 15, 1939, in Weidman, the son of Carl and Daisy (Darnell) Embrey. He graduated from Weidman High School with the class of 1957. Dennis married Virginia Lee “Sue” Clark on August 29, 1959, in Weidman. He worked as a recreational director for Mt. Pleasant Regional Center for over 30 years, retiring in 1990. Dennis served as a volunteer fireman for Nottawa-Sherman Township Fire Department for over 30 years. He loved a good competition in any sport, especially hunting, golfing, euchre, softball, a game of pool, and had even bowled a 300 game. Dennis also like spending time at The Blue Goose Hunting Camp.Dennis is survived by his wife Sue Embrey of Weidman; sons Christopher Lee Embrey of Weidman, Brian Carl Embrey (Linda Jane Richter) of Barryton, David Douglas (Rhonda) Embrey of San Jose, CA; 9 grandchildren: Mason Embrey, James Embrey, Mikhaley Embrey, Justin (Laine) Embrey, Kyle (Nicole) Embrey, Kaylin (Bobby) Hampson, Derek Nystrom, Austin Embrey, and Jordan Embrey; 5 great-grandchildren Logan, Cecelia, Colton, Kenzi, and Easton; brother Richard (Tillie) Embrey of Rosebush; sister Carolyn (Michael) Smith of Weidman; aunts and uncles Jay (Leola) Darnell and Duane (Berdella) Root; and several nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and nephews Curtis “Randy” Baker and Steven Baker. You may view Dennis’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 19, 2019