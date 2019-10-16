|
age 65, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2019 at Isabella County Medical Care Facility with his family and friends by his side. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, via A Helping Hand. Dennis was born September 18, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Russell and Leota Mae (Fike) Vogt. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1973. He worked many years as a general laborer with construction companies. Dennis married Teresa “Terry” Cope on September 18, 1992 in Mt. Pleasant. He enjoyed spending time on Coldwater Lake as a youth with his family and hunting. He and Terry loved spending their time fishing. Dennis is survived by his wife Terry; daughter Michele; nephew Lionel (Cindi) McKenzie; and in-laws Duane (Susan) Cope. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother Ron Vogt; and grandmother-in-law Doris Cope. To view Dennis’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
