Thrust, Dennis (Denny) Leroy, of Mojave County, Arizona; formerly of Shepherd, MI. Our beloved brother Passed away peacefully at the age of 71 on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at Kingman Hospice Center; with a friend of the family by his side. Denny was born on Feb. 1st, 1948 in Mt Pleasant, MI, son of the late Beryl and Ruby (Shock) Thrush. Denny proudly served two tours in the Navy on the U.S.S. Enterprise during the Vietnam War as an Aircraft handler. He is survived by three children, Dawn, Denny and Diana, 3 sisters, Pam (Lee) Zuker, Carol Diane (Dick) Haney, Kathy (Phil) Garrett and by one brother, Michael (Jim) Thrush, and many nephews and nieces. At Denny's request, there will be no memorial service, and he will be buried in Arizona (Mojave County)
Published in Morning Sun on May 14, 2019