|
|
Stern, Desmond "Bob" age 69, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant Community Church with Pastor Wally Hostetter officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the Service. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Community Church, Isabella County Medical Care Facility or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. Bob was born in St. Clair, Michigan, on May 7, 1949, the son of Desmond and Ruth (Swain) Stern. He graduated from Richmond High School with the Class of 1967. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army from 1969-1971. He married Linnie Roiser in May 1970 in Richmond, Michigan. Bob had been Manager of Operations for Mears for the past 27 years. He loved his job and his work family. Bob enjoyed being at the cottage at Coldwater Lake boating, riding jet skis, and having a good time. He also liked restoring tractors. Bob was an active member of Mt. Pleasant Community Church where he served as an usher. Bob is survived by his wife Linnie Stern of Mt. Pleasant; daughter Audra Stern of Chicago; his furry companions Aurora and Sylvia; brothers Dennis (Ellen) Stern, Richard (Mary) Stern; sisters Brenda (Tom) Martin, Judy Card, Ruth Ann (John) Stahl, Martha (Terry) Ottenbacher; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law Kenneth and Cerise Roiser, and brother-in-law Norm Card. You may view Bob’s obituary online, send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2019