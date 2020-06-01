Dewey Dewayne Mallory, 84, of Wheeler, MI, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side. Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Service was held at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge, MI. A Public Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Dewey was born in Lansing, MI on September 16, 1935, the son of Lester and Freeda (O'Boyle) Mallory. He has spent most of his life in the Wheeler area. On April 9, 1955, Dewey married Nancy Kay Wolfgang in Elwell, MI. They recently celebrated their 65th anniversary. Dewey worked at General Motors for 30 years, but is best known for owning and operating Dewey's Carpet Cleaners for 45 years. He loved cleaning carpets and the friendships he developed with his customers. Dewey never forgot his customers. For years, he loved to grow pumpkins on his farm. He looked forward to his daily meetings uptown with the guys for coffee. Dewey knew everyone and had many friends! He always liked to talk on the phone with his family and friends. He was known to be a tremendous story teller. Dewey's best friend and constant companion was his dog Barney; he went everywhere with him. He loved to go pheasant hunting and spending time at deer camp with his sons and grandsons. Dewey's greatest pride was his family; he dearly loved each one and always enjoyed spending time with them. Dewey is survived by his wife Nancy, 3 children: Thomas (Vicki) Mallory, Debra (Daniel) Jacalone, and Daniel Mallory; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer Boehler, Chuck Mallory, Abby Stevenson, Zachary Mallory, and Michael Mallory; 6 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Clinton Nelson, and brother and sister-in-law Rich and Sue Roberts who were very special to him. Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mable Nelson, best friend David Dana, and many special brothers and sisters-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for a monument at Ridgelawn Cemetery. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, St. Louis, MI. Online condolence can be made at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store