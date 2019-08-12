|
|
Age 72, of Elwell, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home. Diana was born April 19, 1947 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Levi J. and Ellen E. (Ryzenga) Hall. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the class of 1965. Diana married Larry Mallory on April 15, 1966. She worked various jobs over her life, as a florist, real estate agent but her favorite job was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Diana was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pleasant. She enjoyed antiquing, sewing, quilting, painting, being in the outdoors and going to the family cabin in the UP. She is survived by her husband Larry, children Doug (Yevette) Mallory, Bob (Chanda) Mallory, Lissa (Randy) Todd, grandchildren Luke, Cora, Aidan, Laine, Faith, Kennedy, Taylor, Madison, two great grandchildren, brother Brad Hall and sister Connie Thering. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, son David Mallory, brother John Hall, sister-in-law Joyce Hall, brother-in-law Jack Thering and nephew Brian Thering. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home. Interment will be in Seville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 pm and Thursday from 10 until time of service all at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crohn’s Colitis Foundation Michigan Chapter or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. To view Diana’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 13, 2019