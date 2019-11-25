|
|
Dianne Kay Moeggenberg, 79, of Wellington, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born on January 22, 1940 in Pontiac MI, she was the daughter of the late Robert William and Juanita Lorraine (nee Hill) Bibby. Dianne grew up in Michigan where she graduated high school and attended beauty school. She later moved to Arizona for 21 years and the last 10 years has spent in Wellington. Dianne worked as an executive assistant and then as a bank branch manager. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, fishing, tending her garden, and bird watching. She was skilled at crocheting and also enjoyed traveling with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years Robert “Bob”; children Chantel Dianne (Bruce) Austin, of MI, Iila Dawn (Stacy) Hill, of TN, and Todd Fritch, of AZ; grandchildren Kelly, Shannon, Brandi, Mark, and Ryan; great-granddaughter Mariah; and a sister, Carol (Bob) Wilson, of FL. Dianne was preceded in death by her brothers Philip Brown, Leston Armstrong, and Mike Jaynes. Dianne always took special care of each person in her life, whether it was family, or friends, animals or pets. Each person knew they were loved by her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Norton Eastman Funeral Home, Wellington, has been entrusted with arrangements and condolences may be shared online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 26, 2019