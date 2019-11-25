Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton - Eastman Funeral Home - Wellington
370 South Main Street
Wellington, OH 44090
(440) 647-3132
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Moeggenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Kay Moeggenberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dianne Kay Moeggenberg Obituary
Dianne Kay Moeggenberg, 79, of Wellington, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Born on January 22, 1940 in Pontiac MI, she was the daughter of the late Robert William and Juanita Lorraine (nee Hill) Bibby. Dianne grew up in Michigan where she graduated high school and attended beauty school. She later moved to Arizona for 21 years and the last 10 years has spent in Wellington. Dianne worked as an executive assistant and then as a bank branch manager. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, fishing, tending her garden, and bird watching. She was skilled at crocheting and also enjoyed traveling with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years Robert “Bob”; children Chantel Dianne (Bruce) Austin, of MI, Iila Dawn (Stacy) Hill, of TN, and Todd Fritch, of AZ; grandchildren Kelly, Shannon, Brandi, Mark, and Ryan; great-granddaughter Mariah; and a sister, Carol (Bob) Wilson, of FL. Dianne was preceded in death by her brothers Philip Brown, Leston Armstrong, and Mike Jaynes. Dianne always took special care of each person in her life, whether it was family, or friends, animals or pets. Each person knew they were loved by her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Norton Eastman Funeral Home, Wellington, has been entrusted with arrangements and condolences may be shared online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -