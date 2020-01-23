|
age 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant. Dixie’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Service for Dixie will be announced at a later date. Dixie was born June 5, 1931, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Shupp) Brace. She married Richard L. Neier on June 10, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant. Dixie worked as an elementary physical education teacher at Mt. Pleasant Public Schools for 40 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, and General Federation of Women’s Clubs. She loved bird watching and reading. Dixie is survived by her children: Rick Neier of Tawas City, Paula Neier of Mt. Pleasant, and Robert Neier of Rockford and four grandchildren. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents., husbund, and her sisters elizabeth Holmes and Enola Armstrong. You may view Dixie’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 24, 2020