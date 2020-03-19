|
age 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant. A Memorial Service for Dixie will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Julie Greyerbiehl officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, The Care Team Hospice, or the Friends of the Library. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Dixie was born June 5, 1931, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Shupp) Brace. She married Richard L. Neier on June 10, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant. Dixie worked as an elementary physical education teacher at Mt. Pleasant Public Schools for 40 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, and General Federation of Women's Clubs. She loved bird watching and reading. Dixie is survived by her children: Rick Neier of Tawas City, Paula Neier of Mt. Pleasant, and Robert Neier of Rockford. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her sisters, Elizabeth Holmes and Enola Armstrong.
Published in Morning Sun on May 31, 2020