age 87, of Weidman, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Woodland Hospice House. Services for Dee will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Luncheon will follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Dolores was born on March 25, 1932, in Flint, the daughter of Paul and Alice (Smith) Brown. She married Russell Peavey on September 1, 1950, in Flint. Dee had been employed by Central Michigan University at the Alumni House for 21 years, retiring in 1990. Upon retirement she enjoyed 28 years of wintering in Florida. The summer months brought her to their home on Coldwater Lake. Dee was a past guardian of Job’s Daughters International, Mt. Pleasant Bethel #61. She started the Hi Neighbor Program which looked out for local neighbors in Mt. Pleasant. She enjoyed surrounding herself with family and their pets. Dee is survived by her husband Russell Peavey of Weidman; children Paula (Rick) Erskin of Mt. Pleasant, Johnny Peavey of St. Ignace, Jeffrey (Susan) Peavey of Weidman and daughter-in-law Nan Peavey of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Christopher (Carolyn) Peavey, Dany (Kevin) Maloney, Brent (Aspen) Peavey and Jason Peavey; great-grandchildren Jackson Peavey, Benjamin Peavey, Ethan Maloney, Braden Maloney and Jace Peavey; and sister-in-law Marian Ziliox of Grand Rapids. Dee was preceded in death by her parents. You may view Dee’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 17, 2019