Don "Bub" Arndt
Don “Bub” Arndt; age 88 of Shepherd passed Monday, September 21, 2020 at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital. Don was born in Shepherd on July 7, 1932 to Jack and Sophie (Rackel) Arndt. He enjoyed growing up in the village of Shepherd with his two sisters Joyce and Arlene. Don graduated with the class of 1950 on a winning football team. The class of 1949-50 was undefeated and never had a point scored against them until the last game when Breckenridge scored a TD. He attended Michigan Tech and then joined the Marines. Upon returning he took over the family business “Arndt Motor Sales.” On January 12, 1958 he married Joyce Olivia Harrison. They were blessed with a son Kirk and daughter Kelly. Don then became an independent insurance agent and opened his office in Shepherd, “The Don Arndt Agency.” He enjoyed and appreciated his clients and lifelong friends. Don is survived by his wife Joyce of 62 years; his son Kirk (Juli) Arndt; daughter Kelly Arndt and her husband Ken Yarsevich; the pride and joy of his life, his three grandchildren Chadwick Arndt, Amber (Richard) Maslanka, and Olivia Yarsevich; four nieces Pam Jakes, Peg Steeh, Penny Wheelock, Cynthia Swift Falsetta; and nephew Mark Swift; and extended family Tim Anthony and Terri Ryan. Don was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Joyce Williamson and Arlene Archey; and the dogs he loved, his three Cairn Terriers Winnie, Brandy, and Buffy. There will be a celebration of life held on October 8 at 1 p.m. at the Little Salt River Park on Wright Avenue in Shepherd. Memorial donations may be made to Carey Wilmont (P.O. Box 582, Shepherd, MI 48883) for the Village of Shepherd Spray Park or the Isabella County Humane Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd. Please wear masks.

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
