Dewey, Don J., 82, of Alma, MI, passed away on Fri, Aug. 14, 2020 at Mid-Michigan Health in Alma. Because of the strict Pandemic rules, graveside services will be held for Don at Riverside Cemetery, Alma on Tues. Aug. 18 at 1:00 p.m. with his friend, Pastor Brian Wickes officiating. (Visitors are encouraged to bring folding chairs.) Don was born on Oct. 12, 1937 in Lansing, MI to Raymond and Thelma (Braman) Dewey. He graduated from Alma High School in 1957 and attended Alma College and Ferris Institute where he graduated. While serving his apprenticeship in his father’s funeral home, he met his future wife, Barbara Granholm, a teacher at Alma Public Schools. They married in 1962 in the Alma United Methodist Church and then moved to Milwaukee, where Barbara taught and Don attended mortuary school. Upon graduation, they moved to a funeral home in Roscommon, MI. where they began their family, having 2 daughters, Patti and Peggy. In 1975, Don relocated his family to the Alma/Ithaca area to help his father with his funeral business. He eventually bought the business and in 1980, he purchased the King mansion on State Street, remodeled the facility, and graciously served the community in this location for the past 40 years. Don served on the Board of Commercial Bank for 22 years. He was a Rotarian and an Elks Club member. As an avid hunter, he entertained many friends at the hunting lodge "Camp Digger" that he built near Clare. He was also a fisherman who took his family to Canada for fly-in fishing trips year after year. Surviving Don are his wife of 58 years, Barbara; his daughters, Patti (Arlen) Lesatz of Jacksonville, FL and Dr. Peggy (Robert) Yates of Alma; six grandchildren, Holly, Michael, Cody, Chuck, Corben, and Corey; his sister, Joanne Peters; his sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dewey, Sally VanPage, and Trisha Schwabacher; his brothers-in-law, John Czape, Tom Fox, and John Schwabacher, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Don in death were his parents; his brothers, Verlan and Ray Dewey; his sisters, Peggy Czape and Sharon Fox; and his niece, Linda Peters Baracy. Don will surely be greatly missed.



