Courter, Donald A.; age 65, passed on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Don was born April 5, 1954 the son of Glen and Francis (Feltman) Courter. He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1977. Don worked at Ashcrafts in Alma for 25 years until it closed. Prior to working at Ashcrafts, he taught school for a parochial school in Bay City. He was a member at St. Vincent DePaul Church and enjoyed spending time with his family. Don is survived by his siblings Theodore Courter of St. Louis, Robert (Diane) Courter of Shepherd, twin brother Ronald (Tricia) Courter of Six Lakes, sister-in-law Louise Courter of Elwell; and many nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his parents and brother William Courter and nephews Josh Bebow and Billy Courter. Services for Don will be Monday, October 28 at 2 p.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Church with Father Fred Kawka and Deacon Todd Lovas officiating. There will be visitation from noon until time of service.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
