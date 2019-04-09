|
age 48, of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Ed will be held at the Tribal Gym on Thursday April 11, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Owen White-Pigeon officiating. Interment will follow in Chippewa Township Cemetery. A Luncheon will take place at the Tribal Gym following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 12 noon until the time of the service at the Tribal Gym. Memorial contributions may be made to Andahwod Community Activities. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and Tribal Gym. Ed was born on November 8, 1970, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Donald, Sr. and Karen (Quigno) Chippewa. Ed was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. He worked at the Soaring Eagle Casino, holding many positions including cook, Black Jack dealer, and pit boss. Ed also worked for Brandle Roofing, alongside his Dad. He enjoyed writing poetry, listening to music, NASCAR, watching Antiques Roadshow, and his peanut butter sandwiches. Ed loved his native culture and learning about the Mayan culture. He adored his nieces and nephews very much. Ed is survived by his parents Donald and Leigh Chippewa, Sr.; brothers, John (Melita) Chippewa and Ryan Chippewa, both of Mt. Pleasant; sisters, Candace (Jason) Benzinger of Mt. Pleasant and Nicole Chippewa of Weidman; nieces and nephews Karen and Riana Chippewa, Blake, Braden, Kiley, Kelsey, and Caylee Chippewa, Bella Benzinger, Teigan Wemigwans; great nephew Miles Vasquez; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Chippewa, and nephew Taylor Vasquez. You may view Ed’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 10, 2019