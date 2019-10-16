|
Age 71, of Alma, MI, passed away on October 16, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. Donnie was born November 6th, 1947, in Alma, MI to John and Virginia (Hodges) Munsell. He was the eldest of 7 children. He was preceded in death by his siblings Randy Munsell, Richard Munsell, and Pat Rutherford. He is survived by his siblings Robert Munsell, Cathy Munsell-Forbes, and Jane Munsell. Donnie is survived by his loving wife Linda Munsell, whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this year. Together they had 3 children; Marcy Jones (Russ Himes), Mark Munsell (Alana Munsell), and Missy Guerrero (Cisco Guerrero). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren; Kaidi Jones, Tristan Jones, Cisco Guerrero, Emma Guerrero, and Elizabeth Munsell. Donnie is a Vietnam veteran and was awarded the Commendation Medal for his time in 1967-1968. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator throughout the state of Michigan and was a member of OEI 324. He was a lover of old westerns, crossword puzzles, sweet treats, and spending time at the Pine Knot with his friends. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 27th, 2019 from 12:00 to 3:00pm at the in Alma. Full military honors will be held during the celebration of life service on Sunday starting at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that any contributions be donated to the of Alma or the hospice of Mid-Michigan Health Care. To view Donnie’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 20, 2019