age 88, of Weidman passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Funeral Services for Donald will be held at First United Methodist Church on Friday, June 7, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dean Willard officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held in the Reflections Reception Center following the Committal Service. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, June 6, from 5-8 p.m. Donald was born on March 5, 1931, in Flint, the son of George and Anna (Hritz) Felisky, Sr. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was awarded the Korean Defense Service Military Medal & Ribbon and two Bronze Star Medals. He married Sara Escoto on October 9, 1954, in Flint. Donald worked in home remodeling and building for 10 years before opening Felisky's Catering and Restaurant in Leslie, which he ran for 30 years. Donald also worked as the food supervisor for the Leslie School District for 8 years and cooked at Camp Highfields in Onondaga for 2 years. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant First United Methodist Church and loved the Lord with all of his heart. Donald enjoyed fishing in Canada, building things, loved catering and working in the food industry. He was an author of cookbooks and a book about his life, "A Story of My Life." Donald is survived by his daughter, Donna Clements of Lansing; grandchildren, Laura Clements of Lansing and Samuel Clements of Mason; great-grandchild, Adrianne Jean Voss; and sister, Elizabeth Mahoney of Flint. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Felisky in 2014; daughter, Martha Felisky in 2016; granddaughter, Tara Felisky in 2013; and 8 siblings. You may view Donald’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on June 2, 2019