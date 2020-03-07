Morning Sun Obituaries
Donald Evans, age 91, of Elwell, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the private home where he was living. Don was born in Riverdale, Michigan on April 27, 1928, the son of Fred and Nora (Delrumple) Evans. He married Mary S. King on July 28, 1950. Mary passed away June 16, 2003. He was also preceded in death by his son Paul Evans. Don worked all his life in construction and farming. He worked for many people in the Alma area, building and remodeling their homes. He previously owned and operated a 200 acre dairy farm in Scottville, Michigan. Don loved and served the Lord all his life and was a member of the Six Lakes Bible Missionary Church. He did extensive remodeling on the church and the parsonage. He is survived by his daughter, Julie and Sheldon McConnell of Elwell; son Phil and Robyn Evans of Elwell; and son Kevin and Kimberly Evans of Blanchard; 9 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren. He was living with a friend of the family who is a retired nurse. We are so thankful for Cheryl, who took such good and loving care of Dad. She was truly a god send for the family. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore with Rev. Andrew Harner and Pastor Matt Smart officiating. The family will accept friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour before the service all at the funeral home. All are invited to a luncheon at the Rock Lake Bible Methodist Church immediately following the funeral.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 8, 2020
