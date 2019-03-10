Donald G. Stalter, 88 of Mt. Pleasant, MI joined his wife Judy in eternal life on March 9, 2019. Born November 23, 1930 to Gale “Hank” and Orpha (Ayris) Stalter. Don graduated from Shepherd High School in 1948. He worked on the family farm for a short time before enlisting in the Navy in 1950. Don served on the USS Bonhomme Richard during the Korean Conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1953. Don married the love of his life Judy Wager in 1954. Don retired from Dow Chemical after 32 years. He also taught refridgeration at Delta for a short time. Don and Judy shared many adventures in life from owning an asparagus farm in Remus, bartending at the Sportsman Bar in Grand Marais, and traveling in their 5th wheel before settling in Mt. Pleasant. Don enjoyed playing poker, reading, dancing with Judy, hunting, fishing, and eccentric hats. Don is survived by his children Jann (Jack) Wood of Farwell, Kent (Candy) Stalter of Mt. Pleasant, and Jennifer (David) Lazarus of Swanton, OH; 5 grandchildren Andrew (Patty) Wood, Adam (Megan) Wood, Jesy (Rick) Bielicki, Tyler Stalter, and Paden (Jay) Stalter; 9 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Don is preceded in death by his wife Judy, parents Hank and Orpha Stalter, and his brother Ken. A celebration of life and love will take place at 12 p.m. on March 30, 2019 for both Don and Judy at the Maple Room in Shepherd, MI. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MidMichigan Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd. Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary