|
|
father, son, brother, uncle, friend, and the “Voice of the Chippewas” sadly passed away on December 4, 2019. Donald left this earth at the age of 54. He is survived by his wife, Kimberley, of 29 years and two daughters, Samantha (26) Columbus (Matt), of Nashville, TN and Bailey (22) of Mt. Pleasant. Donald was preceded in death by his father, Donald Gene Chiodo and brother-in-law, Ed Siecinski. He is lovingly remembered by his mother, Sue, and three sisters, Cheryl Siecinski, Wendy Imielowski (Mike), and Lynn White (Jim); three brothers-in-law, Dave Sackett, Brad Sackett (Becky), and Chris Sackett (Diane). Don was born on September 27th, 1965, in Detroit, MI, and graduated high school from Robert S. Tower in 1983. Donald went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in broadcasting in 1990 from his beloved Central Michigan University. Don had many careers in his lifetime, including 15 years in the financial services industry, his most recent as Senior Financial Advisor at Central Michigan Investments. Don’s passion, however, was always broadcasting. Don started his broadcasting career right out of college and in the past 15 years he had loved broadcasting for CMU athletics. If you knew anything about Don, you knew the love he had for his family, friends, and Central Michigan. To give Donald a proper memorial, please join the family in honoring him on Monday, December 9, at 2 p.m. EST at Warriner Auditorium on the Central Michigan University Campus, 1200 S. Franklin Street, Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the time of service. Just as Donald would want, the family will be in Central Michigan attire. Please feel free to do the same. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please honor Don by cheering on the Central Michigan Chippewas football team at the Mac Championship game at Ford Field on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Memorials may be made to the CMU Athletic Fund. Envelopes will be available at Warriner Hall and Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Fire up forever. You may view Don’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in The Morning Sun on Dec. 7, 2019