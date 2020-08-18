Donald Pantenburg, 88, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Beal City passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan. He was born August 12, 1932, in Toledo, OH, son of the late Joseph and Loretta (Yager) Pantenburg. After attending Beal City High School, Don served in the U.S. Army. Don married Carol Marie Weideman on October 22, 1964, in Toledo, OH. He farmed for over 60 years, enjoyed hunting, and was an avid snowmobiler from 1965 to 2015. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, the Beal City Knights of Columbus, Farm Bureau, and the Michigan Milk Producers. Don is survived by three children, Donna Palo of Concord, NC, John Pantenburg of Cedar Lake, IN, and Loretta Pantenburg of Bellaire, MI; and three grandchildren, Marley Palo, Mason Palo, and Amelia Pantenburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Marie Pantenburg (1986); and sister, Florence Ball. A Funeral Mass for Don will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Tom Held as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery following Mass. The family will receive friends in the gathering room of the church on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker School. Envelopes will be available at the church or Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com