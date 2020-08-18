So sorry to hear of Don passing. He will be missed by many as he was a lifelong neighbor and friend throughout the years. From when we were kids running around, to 16 years old and driving by the house he would always wave and ALWAYS remember our names! Miss passing him in the road while driving and his big waves. Rest in Heaven dear Don and may your family find peace in your passing as you are reunited with your wife once again!

Alex & Sherry (Theisen) Buccilli

Friend