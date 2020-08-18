1/1
Donald Joseph Pantenburg
1932 - 2020
Donald Pantenburg, 88, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Beal City passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan. He was born August 12, 1932, in Toledo, OH, son of the late Joseph and Loretta (Yager) Pantenburg. After attending Beal City High School, Don served in the U.S. Army. Don married Carol Marie Weideman on October 22, 1964, in Toledo, OH. He farmed for over 60 years, enjoyed hunting, and was an avid snowmobiler from 1965 to 2015. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, the Beal City Knights of Columbus, Farm Bureau, and the Michigan Milk Producers. Don is survived by three children, Donna Palo of Concord, NC, John Pantenburg of Cedar Lake, IN, and Loretta Pantenburg of Bellaire, MI; and three grandchildren, Marley Palo, Mason Palo, and Amelia Pantenburg. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Marie Pantenburg (1986); and sister, Florence Ball. A Funeral Mass for Don will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Tom Held as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery following Mass. The family will receive friends in the gathering room of the church on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation continues on Friday one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker School. Envelopes will be available at the church or Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
AUG
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
August 18, 2020
Mike and I would like to offer our condolences to Donna and her family, John and his family and Rhett and Dave. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you all and wish we could be with you to give you hugs and share your grief ❤ Mike and Nancy Zuker
Nancy & Mike Zuker
Friend
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Don passing. He will be missed by many as he was a lifelong neighbor and friend throughout the years. From when we were kids running around, to 16 years old and driving by the house he would always wave and ALWAYS remember our names! Miss passing him in the road while driving and his big waves. Rest in Heaven dear Don and may your family find peace in your passing as you are reunited with your wife once again!
Alex & Sherry (Theisen) Buccilli
Sherry Buccilli
Friend
