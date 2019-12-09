|
|
age 63, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at home. A Memorial Service for Lee will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Benjamen Evers officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Lee was born August 25, 1956, in Mt. Pleasant to Donald Lee, Sr. and Louise (Gill) Uphold. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School with the Class of 1974. Lee married Esther Koss on October 18, 1985. He was a self-employed mechanic for most of his life. Lee had many hobbies and gifts. He was a loyal NASCAR fan, loved fishing, hosting bonfires, and stamp collecting. Lee was a talented artist and woodworker. He had a knack for creating gifts from everyday items. Lee held many positions in life but was most proud to be a grandfather. Lee is survived by his wife Esther Uphold of Mt. Pleasant; sons Joseph (Jesica) Uphold and Michael (Stephanie) Uphold, all of Broken Arrow, OK; daughter Pamela (Michael) Hook of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Maxwell, Noah, Gabriel, Elijah, Madeline, Presten, and Skyeleigh; mother Louise Uphold of Mt. Pleasant; brother Russ Uphold of Frankenmuth; and lifelong best friends Dave and Linda Tompkins. Lee was preceded in death by his father Donald Sr., sister Carlene Uphold, and his grandparents. To view Lee’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 10, 2019