Rice, Donald V., age 92, of Alma passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home in Arbor Grove Assisted Living with his family by his side. He was born October 27, 1926 in Lansing the son of Anna Hendershot. He served his country in the United States Army Air Corp during WWII in 1944, until his honorable discharge. Don earned his bachelor’s degree in Economics from University of California, Santa Barbara. On December 15, 1950 he married the love of his life, Lola Ward in Denver, Colorado, a union of 63 years, until her death in 2013. Don moved to Alma to work with Uncle and Mentor, Alex Hendershot, where he became the President and Owner of Liquipak in Alma for over 30 years, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Alma Elks Lodge #1400, Alma Rotary and with his love of golf he was a longtime member of Pine River Country Club. He enjoyed being with friends and the 20 years he and Lola spent living in Bonita Springs, Florida. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Alma for many years. Don is survived by two daughters, Deborah (Brian) Rockafellow of Riverdale, Cindy (Robert) Stevens of Parker, Colorado; five grandchildren, Brent (Stacey) Rockafellow, Michelle (Cameron) Keller, Evan, Sean and Scott Stevens; four great-grandchildren, Meagan, Brandon, Marin, Kyle; and his sister, Aileen Shirley Mercurio. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna and his wife, Lola. A cremation has taken place with memorial services to be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Alma. Interment will follow in Pennington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the First Presbyterian Church of Alma. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Don’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019