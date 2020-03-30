|
Donald Vincent Carey, 85, of Mount Pleasant passed away March 28, 2020. Don was born March 3, 1935 in Shepherd, MI to Ivo and Veronica Carey. Don graduated from Shepherd High School in 1954. He married Barbara (Hill) Carey in Shepherd, MI on November 24, 1955. Don worked at Total (Leonard) Refinery for over 42 years, retiring in 1997. Don loved attending sporting events, especially those that his grandchildren played in at Shepherd and Ithaca.He enjoyed driving his Percheron horses, growing his garden and farming. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandkids – they were the world to him, and he lit up with a smile every time they walked through the door. He enjoyed his time spent at North Valley Farms with and the Travis family – he considered them his kids too. A favorite pastime was wagon rides with the Filhart’s and his rodeo days with the Sandel’s. He was everyone’s favorite Uncle and a second Dad to many. Don is survived by his children Kirby (Linda) Carey, Michelle Carey, Dennis (Betty) Carey, Steven (Mary) Carey, Patrick (Marilyn) Carey, Susan (Terry) Bullard, Jane (Scott) Staehnke and Thomas Carey. He had eight grandchildren Michael (Amber) Carey, Bryan (Alexa) Carey, Brandon (Dominique) Carey, Joseph (Sarah) Tilmann, Shelby (Brad) Holmes, James Carey, Andrew Carey and Veronica Carey. Three great-grandchildren Kalsey, Ethan, and Levi. One great-great-granddaughter Callie. Don is survived by his sisters Mary Lou Duffy, Karen (Jim) Kanine, Maggie (Terry) Foote and Jackie (Bob) Cline. Brother-in-laws Darold (Marge) Hill, Wayne (Arlene) Hill and Doug (Linda) Hill. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Barbara on February 11, 2020, a son, Francis Scott, his parents, Ivo and Veronica Carey. Also, by sister Alice Paisley. Cremation has taken place and is being handled by Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd. A celebration of a life well lived and loved will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider showing some love and kindness to the nurses, doctors, emergency medical care worker, fire fighters and all those right now in need of being lifted up in your areas.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 31, 2020