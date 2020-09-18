Donald Vincent Carey, 85, of Mount Pleasant passed away March 28, 2020. Don was born March 2, 1935 in Shepherd, MI to Ivo and Veronica Carey. Don graduated from Shepherd High School in 1954. He married Barbara (Hill) Carey in Shepherd, MI on November 24, 1955. Don worked at Total (Leonard) Refinery for over 42 years, retiring in 1997. Spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids – meant the world to him, and he lit up with a smile every time they walked through the door. Grandpa loved nothing more than making breakfast and visiting with them whenever he could. Don loved watching sporting events that his grandchildren played in Shepherd and Ithaca, the dance recitals, 4-H show, and musicals. At the very young age of 75 he even went skydiving with his granddaughter. He enjoyed driving his Percheron horses, growing his garden and farming. He enjoyed his time at North Valley Farms with the Travis family – he considered them his kids too. A favorite pastime was wagon rides with the Filhart’s and his rodeo days with the Sandel’s. He was everyone’s favorite Uncle and a second Dad to many. Don is survived by his children Kirby (Linda) Carey, Michelle Carey, Dennis (Betty) Carey, Steven (Mary) Carey, Patrick (Marilyn) Carey, Susan (Terry) Bullard, Janie (Scott) Staehnke and Thomas Carey. Grandchildren Michael (Amber) Carey, Bryan (Alexa) Carey, Brandon (Dominique) Carey, Joseph (Sarah) Tilmann, Shelby (Brad) Holmes, James Carey, Andrew Carey, and Veronica Carey. Great-grandchildren Kalsey, Ethan, Levi, and Brindley. Great-great-granddaughter Callie. Don is survived by sisters Mary Lou Duffy, Karen (Jim) Kanine, Maggie (Terry) Foote and Jackie (Bob) Cline. Brother-in-laws Darold (Marge) Hill, Wayne (Arlene) Hill, Don Paisley, and Doug (Linda) Hill and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his wife Barbara on February 11, 2020, a son, Francis Scott, his parents, Ivo and Veronica Carey, sister Alice Paisley, in-laws Eugene Beltinck, Donald Duffy, Donald and Trula Hill, Cliff Hill, Clayton Hill, Dan Hill, Dave Hill, Sherry Hagerman, Dorothy Wells and Betty Nelson. A “family” vigil will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 7 pm at St. Vincent DePaul and Funeral services for Don will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul in Shepherd, MI at 11:00 am. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be required. Don and Barb will be laid to rest together at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Shepherd following the funeral. A celebration of life luncheon will take place at the Carey Farm following services at the cemetery, please feel free to attend and bring a dish to pass. Arrangements are being handled by Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd. The service will be streamed live on the St. Vincent de Paul Facebook page, the Berry Funeral Home facebook page, and will also be on YouTube. In lieu of flowers please reach out to someone in need in Don’s memory, he would have appreciated that.



