age 89, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Woodland Hospice House. A Memorial Service for Jean will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Michigan Christian Church. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Jean was born on May 29, 1929, in Mansfield, OH, the daughter of Herbert and Edna (Harris) Spayde. She married Richard Allen on September 12, 1953, in Lansing. Jean worked as a secretary and graduation auditor for Central Michigan University, retiring in 1991 after 21 and a half years of work. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, cooking, baking, and knitting. Jean was a member of the Central Michigan Christian Church. Jean is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dick; sons, Steven (Lisa) Allen of Berkley, MI, and Scott (Debra) Allen of North Richland HIlls, TX; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Jack Spayde; and sister, Betty Yeager. You may view Jean’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary