age 98, of St. Louis, passed away February 6, 2020, at Schnepp Senior Care and Rehab Center in St. Louis. Funeral Services for Donna will take place on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Church of Christ, 1075 W. Monroe Road, St. Louis, with Pastor Keith Wise and Pastor Jut Daron officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. Interment will take place at Union Cemetery after the luncheon. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the church and on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral chapel. Donna was born October 26, 1921, in Isabella County, the daughter of Leon and Charlotte (Schilling) Hart. She married Wayne Curtiss on October 11, 1940, in Winn. Wayne preceded Donna in death on October 11, 2012. Donna retired from Isabella Bank and Trust in Mt. Pleasant. She was an amazing cook and was a passionate lady who loved her nieces and nephews. Donna was a member of St. Louis Church of Christ for several years. Donna is survived by her nieces and nephews: Linda (Pat) Brennan, Kay Hart, Stan (Kathy) Shaner, Al Shaner, Wendall Curtiss, Brenda Curtiss, Gloria (Scott) McKenzie, Cy Hart, Paulette (Ty) Strong, and Cindy Maneke; special caregiver Kim Brennan; and many loving great and great-great nieces and nephews and extended family members. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; infant son Lowell; brothers Roger (Vivian) Hart, Gaylord “Speck” (Margaret) Hart; sister Rosella (Clarence) Shaner; in-laws: Wilfred (Franny) Curtiss, Melvin “Pete” (Ernestine) Curtiss, Jason Curtiss; nephew Walt Shaner; and nieces Carol (Tom) Bierschbach, Roxanne Hart, and Char Frick. To view Donna’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 9, 2020