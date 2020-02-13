|
age 89, of Gaylord, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Woodland Acres Adult Foster Care in Gaylord. A Memorial Service for Donna will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Julie Greyerbiehl officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Clare United Methodist Church or Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Donna was born October 11, 1930, in Flint, the daughter of Karl and Fern (Marshall) Morse. She graduated from Coleman High School. Donna married Louie Doughty on March 27, 1954, in Clare. Louie preceded her in death on October 3, 2013. Donna worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and retired after 38 years. She loved traveling, cooking, gardening, and volunteering her time at church. The most important to her was her family, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Donna is survived by her son Brian (Laura) Doughty of Kewadin; grandsons Kyle and Garrett Doughty; sisters June Chaffee and Karen Phillips, both of Clare; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother Carl Duane Morse; and sisters Joan Clute and Sandy Beracy. To view Donna’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 14, 2020