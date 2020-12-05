1/1
Donna L. Pinson
Donna L Pinson; age 81 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital with family by her side. Donna was born September 27, 1939 the daughter of Patrick and Helen (Plass) Pattenaude. She enjoyed bingo, watching the Detroit Tigers and westerns, and cheating at card games. She was a nursing aide, cosmetologist, day care worker, and a loving mother. Donna is survived by her 3 children Michael (Kathy) Zalesak of North Fort Myers, FL, Jeffrey (Tammy) Zalesak of Greenville, and Mark (Dana) Zalesak of Mt. Pleasant; 7 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and 10 siblings Shirley, Deedee, Mary, Gloria, Betty, Carol, Patti, Linda, Gladys, and Albert; and several nieces and nephews. Donna is preceded by both her parents, grandson Karey Zalesak, and siblings Richard, Susie, Patrick, and Wally. Services for Donna will be Wednesday, December 9 at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd at 11 a.m. with Deacon Todd Lovas officiating. There will be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page and available to watch any time after services as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made on behalf of Donna to the Hearing Aid Project.

Published in Morning Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Berry Funeral Home
Berry Funeral Home
106 W. Wright Ave
Shepherd, MI 48883
989-567-4511
