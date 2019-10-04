|
Age 92, of Elwell passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Masonic Pathways in Alma. She was born on December 15, 1926 in her grandparents’ farmhouse in Elwell to Russell and Aurilla (Humphrey) Nelson. She graduated from Alma High School in 1945 and married Robert R. Bigelow on December 6, 1946. She is survived by her husband, Bob, son, Chuck (Sherri) of Stevens Point, WI, daughters Gaila Trowbridge of Henderson, NC, Gloria (Mike) Knapp of Higgins Lake, and Kay (Emil) Richards of Alma, twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Aurilla, brother, Dale, sisters Janis Miles and Carolyn Wyeth and son Douglas. Donna lived most of her life within a few miles of where she was born but she loved to travel and had visited nearly every state, Mexico, Canada and Europe. She enjoyed camping and riding her motorcycle and going dancing with Bob when younger. She worked at the Sears store in Alma for approximately 25 years where she made many good friends. She was a good friend to many, a great wife and mother and will be missed. Per her wishes there will not be a funeral. Interment will be at a later date at the Prichard Cemetery, Elwell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gratiot County Commission on Aging or the Gratiot County Animal Shelter. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Donna’s obituary online or leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 5, 2019