age 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Woodland Hospice. Funeral Services for Donna will take place at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12 p.m with Pastor Ron Ives officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A luncheon will take place in Reflections Reception Center after the burial. The family will receive friends on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice or charity of the donor’s choice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Donna was born October 25, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Lawrence and Flossie (Kappler) Davis. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, class of 1946. Donna married her first husband Paul “Bud” Cyril Bissell in 1948, and he preceded her in death in 1979. She worked for 12 years as a billing clerk for the office of Dr. Johnson and Dr. Nosan. After being widowed for 10 years, she married Dale Stewart Smalley on February 22, 1989. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2011, after 22 years of marriage. Donna enjoyed being a part of bowling leagues and golf leagues, such as “Groovy Grannies”. Her parents owned DMD Gardens Roller Skating Rink, where she learned and loved to skate. Donna is survived by her son Robert Bissell of Mt. Pleasant; grandson Steven (Kimberly) Bissell of Midland and their children MacKenzie and Ian; grandson Brandon (Lauryn) Bissell of Atlanta, GA and their sons Beckett and Miller Bissell; sisters Deloris Pohl of Mt. Pleasant and Darlene (John) Topp of Rockford. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and her sister Dorothy Carney. To view Donna’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 4, 2019