age 93, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Donna will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, March 21, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gene Haymaker officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. Interment will take place in Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kellogg's Eye Center or the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Donna was born on June 28, 1926, in Wisner Township, the daughter of Merlin and Beatrice (Ruppert) Black. She married Daniel Sherman Huffman on August 15, 1942. Donna worked as the head of a living cottage at the Mt. Pleasant Center for 24 years. Donna is survived her children, Dianna, Dean, and Dave; daughter-in-law, Margaret; grandchildren, Ron, Tim, Amy, Trev, Cassie, and Shannon; and 7 great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel, Sr., and son, Daniel, Jr.. You may view Donna’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 18, 2020