Dorine Alberta Golden of Eaton Rapids, passed away May 10, 2019 at the age of 74. Dorine was born in Alma, MI, June 14, 1944, the daughter of Joseph “Andy” and Eunice (Duflo) Plank. She was a longtime employee with Comcast before retiring. Dorine enjoyed a variety of crafts including crocheting, gardening, sewing, reading and knitting. She gave so much of herself to provide for her children. Dorine volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, as the cookie mom, PTA, Band Boosters, and decorated a tree for the Festival of Trees every year. It was after her children graduated from college that she herself went back to school to earn her own degree from Lansing Community College. Dorine gave all and earned the love of her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughters, Alicia Golden of Roseville, Angela Claxton of Woodhaven; sons, Adam (Shelly) Golden of Warren, Allen Golden of IN; 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Derrick, Isaac, Samuel, Olivia Golden, Addam Hughes, Alex Hughes; brother, Oscar (Paula) Plank of Sumner; sister, Donna (Gary) Schwob of OH. Dorine was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Golden; sister, Doris Lucas and son-in-law, Buddy Claxton. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel, 518 S. Main St. Eaton Rapids with visitation one hour prior to the service. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Siren Shelter, 520 Robinson St. Charlotte, MI 48813. Please visit our website to place online condolences or to sign the guest book,
Published in Morning Sun on May 14, 2019