Doris Watson, 60, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 23, 1960, in Minot, ND, daughter of James and Elayne (Beutler) Watson. Doris was employed as a nurse for 34 years, 15 years were in the labor and delivery unit at Central Michigan Community Hospital. She spent another five years in management before pursuing her master’s degree in Science and Nursing with a major of Family Nurse Practitioner. She completed her degree in 2009 and, after becoming board certified, was mentored by Dr. Tamara Moutsatson. A year later she took a job at Veteran’s Administration of Saginaw, working at the outpatient clinic in Bad Axe, eventually transferring to the Clare VA. She retired in August 2019 due to her health. Beyond all of Doris’ accomplishments, nothing exceeded that of her awesome, funny, and caring children and beautiful grandchildren whom will all miss her dearly. Doris leaves behind her four children, Erica (John) Ervin of Mt. Pleasant, Raquel (Kyle) Norman of St. Johns, Meagan Packer of Mt. Pleasant, and Troy (Claire Whitford) Packer of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Elle, Emme, and Elyse Ervin, Luke, Joshua, and Zachary Norman, and Jemma Packer; her mother, Elayne Watson of Rosebush; siblings, Jan (Joe) Carroll of Mt. Pleasant, Rita (Richard) Doneth of Rosebush, Jay (Shelli) Watson of Mt. Pleasant, and Guy Watson of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Watson. Doris’ family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28 at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home. Her funeral will begin at 5 p.m. with Father Don Henkes officiating. A meal will follow in Lincoln Reception Center. Doris will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund, 1221 South Dr., Mt. Pleasant MI 48858. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To read more about Doris’ life story, leave a condolence for the family, or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
.