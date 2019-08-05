|
|
Doris passed away early on June 29, 2019 at the Legacy House in Ocala, FL. Doris relocated to Florida after retiring from Central Michigan University Broadcasting in 1992. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, conversing and reminiscing with friends and family. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Edith Miller; infant brother, Paul; sister, Alice Baldwin; husbands: William Sides, Robert Aldrich and Clarence Methner. Doris is survived by her children, Randy (Sue) Methner, Terry Methner, Danny (Peggy) Methner, Becky (Mike) Smith and Robert Aldrich; sister, Neva Jean Cole; stepchildren, Cathy Hardy, Nancy (Kim) Clark, Cynthia Novaselick and Randall (Bennie) Sides. Doris is also survived by several grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Doris’s Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Weidman Community Center, Weidman, MI. The family has entrusted arrangements to Maier Family Funeral Homes, Weidman. 989-644-5000
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 6, 2019