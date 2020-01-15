|
Doris Ellen VanBuskirk, age 92 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the Fountain of Love AFC home in Rosebush. Doris was born the daughter of the late Rufus and Henrietta “Nettie” (Sanborn) Powell on September 15, 1927 in Romulus. At the age of 8 she moved to Farwell; she continued to live in Central Michigan for the majority of her life. She was united in marriage to Raymond Dewey VanBuskirk on September 17, 1944. Doris had a degree as a Licensed Psychiatric Nurse, but her passion had been being a Home Placement Specialist at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center. Doris was a member of the Rosebush Presbyterian Church where she had served as a Clerk of Session. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and had enjoyed Square Dancing and Reading. She and Raymond enjoyed traveling to Brooksville, Florida during the winter where they lived at the High Point Community where they enjoyed being members of the Golf Club. Doris is survived by her husband Raymond; children Kay (Gregg) Grudem, Ray Douglas (Marla) VanBuskirk and Larry (Martha) VanBuskirk; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Doris was predeceased by an infant sister Thelma and siblings Glenn Powell, Leiella Gardner and Kenneth Powell as well as a granddaughter Pamela Anderson. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rosebush Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jon Baker officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rosebush Food Pantry or the Alzheimer’s Association. Burial has taken place in the Gilmore Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 16, 2020