age 81, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at McLaren Hospital in Lansing. A Graveside Service for Doris will be held at Woodland Cemetery on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Doyle Perry officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Doris was born on July 2, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Jackson) Collins. She married Ardene "Art" Romer in 1958. Doris was a proud member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. She was an avid outdoors woman. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. She also enjoyed playing at the casino. Doris loved to listen to gospel music. Doris is survived by her husband of 62 years, Art Romer; children, Joyce Thompson, Rita Romer, and Frank Romer; grandchildren, Christopher (Holly) Romer, Allison Green, Garrett Romer, Annie Romer, Todd Thompson, Randy Thompson, Jason Roebuck, and Zack Stambaugh; great-grandchildren, Rosemarie Green and Asher Green; and brothers, Ron Collins and Lyle (Francoise) Collins. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Romer; great-grandson, Christopher Romer; siblings, Charles Collins, Vivian Jackson, Steve Collins, and Joyce Hart. You may view Doris’ obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.