Doris Foster of Cadillac passed away Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at her son’s home in Flower Mound, TX. She was 89. Doris was born March 31, 1931 in Lansing, Michigan, to Floyd and Hilda Crandall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Margaret Seymour and Yvonne Aitken. On May 12, 1951 in Lansing, MI she married Richard (Dick) Foster, who passed away in April 2019. Doris is survived by her brother, Jack (Sandi) Crandall of Grayling, MI, her sons: Mark (Lisa) Foster of Flower Mound, Texas, Rod Foster of Bonita Springs, Florida, Scott (Vicki) Foster of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren: Elizabeth Foster, Matthew (Anna) Foster, Nicholas (Ashley) Foster, Cynthia Foster (Jeramy Hobbs) Jeffrey Foster and four great-grandchildren. Having three boys, she was involved in many outdoor activities. While her sons were younger, the family frequently went camping and she was always around the water. She loved living at Rose Lake where she watched her children and grandchildren water ski and enjoyed the lake on a jet ski. She was known to sneak out on the jet ski and “do a donut” herself from time to time. After retiring from Alma Public Schools, she spent summers at Rose Lake and winters in Mesa, Arizona, eventually moving to Cadillac full time. While in Cadillac she attended the United Methodist Church of Cadillac and enjoyed her friends at the Cadillac Senior Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be somewhere in the Caribbean, as her wish was to scatter her ashes in warm ocean water. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Senior Center, Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or Cadillac Council on Aging - Daybreak Center.



