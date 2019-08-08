|
age 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Green Acres Assisted Living in Mt. Pleasant. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will take place on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Rev. Michael Biedenbender officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at Reflections Reception Center. Burial of ashes will take place in Broomfield Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15 from 5-7 p.m. and on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Doris was born in Reese, Michigan on April 21, 1927, the daughter of Arthur and Martha (Schury) Loesel. She graduated from Vassar High School in 1945. She attended Northeastern School of Commerce and worked as a secretary at Eaton Manufacturing in Richville, Michigan after high school until the birth of her first child. Doris married Robert C. Dale on May 6, 1950, in Richville. Robert preceded her in death on March 12, 2002. Doris was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Mt. Pleasant Garden Club, and former Brownie leader. She loved traveling and she and Bob were fortunate to spend many years exploring the nation in their travel trailer. She became a Master Gardener so she could learn more about the flowers she had always loved. She never met a stranger and knew everyone's name and something about them just minutes after meeting them. She enjoyed life until the end, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Doris is survived by her children, John C. Dale of Wheat Ridge, CO, Susan M. Schlaeger of New Port Richey, FL, Laurie D. (Al) Wood of Mt. Pleasant, Barbara A. (Scott) Tatroe of Laingsburg, and Jeffrey A. (Lily) Dale of Metamora, IL; eight grandchildren Bradley and Jenna Schlaeger, Andrea (Wood) Lopofsky, Ryan Wood, Abigail Tatroe, Robert, Samuel, and Gabriela Dale; and two great grandchildren, Hazel and Truman Lopofsky. Doris was preceded in death by her husband and sister, Gladys Slack.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2019