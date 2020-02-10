|
age 92, of Rosebush, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Rosebush Manor. A Funeral Mass for Jean will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Beal City, with Father Thomas Held officiating. Interment will immediately follow at St. Joseph The Worker Cemetery. After burial, a luncheon will take place at Beal City Knights of Columbus Hall. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church and beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A Vigil Service will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Rosebush Manor or Heartland Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Jean was born July 22, 1927, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Lambert) Johnson. She was a graduate of Weidman High School with the class of 1945. Jean married Thomas Powell in August, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1984. Jean worked for several years at the Mt. Pleasant Regional Center. She was a member of St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church for many years. Jean loved bowling, playing euchre, reading, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed winters in Florida where she liked to travel with her friends while she was there. Jean is survived by her children: Linda (Ted) Flaugher of Lake, Terrance (Charlene) Powell of Grand Rapids, Marylyn (Tom) Gross of Beal City, Dan (Laurie) Powell of Mt. Pleasant, Karen Schafer of Spartanburg, SC, and Patrick (Ellen) Powell of Weidman; 23 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law June Powell of Mt. Pleasant. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas; daughter Nancy (Phil) Langlois; sisters Bernice (Ray) Pierce and Marion (Robert) VanNess; and brothers Howard (Olive) Johnson, Charles (Betty) Johnson, Fey Johnson, and Gerald (Ruth) Johnson. To view Jean’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 11, 2020